SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Fire Department responded to multiple reports of structures and commercial garbage bins on fire in the Pleasant Hill and Meadowgreen neighbourhoods early Thursday morning.

The fires are considered to be suspicious and are under investigation by the fire department and Saskatoon Police Service.

The timeline is as follows, according to a news release:

2:59 a.m. – Reports of two garage-like structures on fire in the 1900 block of 20th Street West. Firefighters bring the fires under control within 10 minutes. The property was boarded up and unoccupied.

3:07 a.m. – Those fire crews then observe a commercial garbage bin on fire in an alley on the 2000 block of 20th Street West. One fire engine is re-deployed and firefighters quickly extinguish the fire.

3:09 a.m. - Dispatchers receive multiple 911 calls reporting two commercial garbage bins on fire in the 500 block of Avenue X South. Fire crews extinguish the fires in less than 10 minutes.

3:16 a.m. - While on scene in the 500 block of Avenue X South, firefighters fine another commercial garbage bin on fire further down the block. The fire is fully extinguished minutes after the previous two.

One additional commercial garbage bin fire was reported in the Lawson Heights neighbourhood around 6:56 a.m. It was put out within three minutes of firefighters’ arrival.