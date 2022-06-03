Saskatoon firefighters respond to 2 'suspicious' garage fires in same area

A garage fire on Avenue E south (left) and a garage fire on Avenue E South on June 3, 2022. (Saskatoon Fire Department) A garage fire on Avenue E south (left) and a garage fire on Avenue E South on June 3, 2022. (Saskatoon Fire Department)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London