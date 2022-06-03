Saskatoon firefighters respond to 2 'suspicious' garage fires in same area
Within the span of an hour, Saskatoon firefighters responded to two garage fires near downtown believed to be suspicious in nature.
Saskatoon Fire Department responded to the first blaze just after 5 a.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported a detached garage on fire in the 600 block of Avenue J South.
When fire crews arrived, the garage was on fire with flames extending towards the roof, according to a news release.
It was brought under control by 5:18 a.m., the department said.
Just before 6 a.m., another call came in reporting a fence and garage on fire in the 500 block of Avenue E South.
The responding fire crews found two garages on fire. The blaze was brought under control by 6:40 a.m., the department said.
Each fire is estimated to have caused $10,000 in damage for a total of $20,000.
Fire investigators believe the fires are suspicious. Saskatoon Police Service was called in for further investigation.
