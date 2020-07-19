SASKATOON -- An overnight fire in downtown Saskatoon is believed to be the result of arson, the Saskatoon Fire Department said.

At around 11:30 p.m. on July 18, the Saskatoon Fire Department said it was called to the 400 Block of Third Avenue North for reports of smoke billowing from a home.

Upon arrival firefighters found flames inside the residence and began to attack the fire. The fire department said flames were brought under control within an hour and cleared the scene by 1 a.m.

In a news release, the fire department said a fire investigator determined the cause to be incendiary and estimates the damage at $250,000.