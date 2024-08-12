SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon firefighters pull a body from the river

    Saskatoon police say a body has been recovered from the South Saskatchewan River.

    Officers were called to the Broadway Bridge around noon on Monday with a report of a “person in distress,” a Saskatoon police spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

    “Upon arrival, officers observed an injured person in the water beneath the bridge,” according to police.

    The Saskatoon Fire Department’s water rescue team sped over water to the painted rocks at the eastern base of the Broadway Bridge, returning to the boat launch where an ambulance waited with lights flashing.

    Police say the person was dead by the time first responders arrived.

    Firefighters could be seen pulling the body from the boat covered in a yellow sheet, and carrying it to paramedics.

    At this time, police have not identified the person recovered.

