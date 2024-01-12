Saskatoon firefighters on-scene at flour mill fire

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire on the fourth floor of a flour mill on Friday on 33rd Street West.

According to a preliminary news release from the department, the blaze was first reported at 9:30 a.m.

After responding to the incident, the crews discovered fire on the fourth, fifth and sixth floors, SFD said.

SFD said it will provide more details later in the day.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.