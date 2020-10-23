Advertisement
Saskatoon firefighters investigate suspicious substance
Published Friday, October 23, 2020 1:09PM CST
Saskatoon Fire Department (file photo)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department received notification of an unknown substance delivered to a business on the 300 block of Jessop Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Hazmat technicians are preparing to enter the hot zone to begin examination of the product, according to a news release.
As a precaution, crews are assessing those who were in close contact with the substance. No injuries or illness were presented.