Saskatoon firefighters free person trapped under Broadway Bridge
Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021 6:47PM CST
SASKATOON -- A strange incident occurred at the Broadway Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.
A person was trapped inside the wire fence on the underside of the bridge just after 1 p.m.
Members of the fire department attended, cutting the lock on the gate, freeing the person.
There is no word on how the person became entrapped.