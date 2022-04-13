Saskatoon firefighters free person trapped in SUV

Firefighters rescued a person trapped in an SUV following a crash on Highway 14.

The crash involving a semi truck and an SUV happened just west of Saskatoon Wednesday morning.

Saskatoon Fire Department was called to the scene to assist the Asquith Fire Department, according to a news release.

Using a cutting tool, Saskatoon firefighters freed a person trapped in the SUV.

The person was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Both fire departments remained on the scene to clean up leaked fluid from the semi.

Traffic was being rerouted at the crash site late Wednesday morning as Warman RCMP conducted its investigation.