Saskatoon firefighters forced to demolish house while it's still burning

A house fire in the Kelsey-Woodlawn neighbourhood burned for most of the day Sunday before Saskatoon firefighters determined the only way to put it out was to demolish the structure.

“Saskatoon Fire Department had fires flaring up and full extinguishment was not possible,” according to a city news release. “There was a risk of collapse due to structural integrity lost from effects of fire and added weight of suppression water.”

Crews shut off utilities at the multi-unit house in the 1600 block of 1st Avenue North and brought an excavation company in to drop the structure, allowing firefighters to extinguish the blaze, the city said.

William Smith, a resident who has lived in the neighbourhood since 1990, says he saw the fire trucks arrive just after 8:30 a.m., and leave at about 10 a.m.

“I came home later, about three hours later, and the fire trucks were here again with the tower … because the fire had started up again,” he said.

“Just watching the people come out, and the disarray, because they were standing, even across the roadway here.”

Smith says he doesn’t believe the house was zoned as a multi-unit rental property.

“The house has been a problem,” he said.

By about 6 p.m., most of the structure was dropped and the fire was out, according to the release.

The fire department says the occupants have all been rehoused and security fencing is up around the site.

Since the structure has been demolished, the cause and origin of the fire could not be determined, but an investigator estimates the damages at $500,000.

Saskatoon police are investigating the incident alongside the fire department.