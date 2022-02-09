Saskatoon firefighters extinguish basement blaze
A firetruck is seen outside a Saskatoon home on Feb. 8 2022. (Saskatoon Fire Department)
Firefighters were able to quickly get a basement fire under control late Tuesday afternoon before it spread to the rest of the home.
Just after 5 p.m., Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) received a call about a home on fire in the 400 block of Avenue L.
Three fire engines, a ladder and a rescue unit responded, according to a news release.
The fire was located in the home's basement and a crew began fighting the blaze.
A fire investigator was on scene by 5:46 p.m., the department said.
The fire began in a bedroom and its cause is still undetermined.
The department estimates the blaze caused $20,000 in damage.