Saskatoon firefighters dismantle river encampment following blaze

Saskatoon firefighters were sent into the brush on Wednesday after several camps along the river caught fire.

A spokesperson for the Saskatoon Fire Department says there were three fires in close proximity to each other, “identified as three separate unsafe and inadequate housing sites involved.”

Firefighters descended the embankment on the south side of the river, just west of the University Bridge to suppress the blaze.

From across the river, white smoke could be seen rising from the bush as firefighters shoveled snow onto the smoldering fire.

Members of its department’s community risk reduction team were sent in to assess the site. The fire department says no residents were present and the team dismantled the camp.