SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon firefighters dismantle river encampment following blaze

    Saskatoon firefighters were sent into the brush on Wednesday after several camps along the river caught fire.

    A spokesperson for the Saskatoon Fire Department says there were three fires in close proximity to each other, “identified as three separate unsafe and inadequate housing sites involved.”

    Firefighters descended the embankment on the south side of the river, just west of the University Bridge to suppress the blaze.

    From across the river, white smoke could be seen rising from the bush as firefighters shoveled snow onto the smoldering fire.

    Members of its department’s community risk reduction team were sent in to assess the site. The fire department says no residents were present and the team dismantled the camp.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dorion out as GM of the Ottawa Senators

    The Ottawa Senators announced Pierre Dorion has resigned and been relieved of his duties as general manager of the NHL club. The announcement comes hours after the NHL announced the Sens would forfeit a first-round draft pick as punishment for a 2021 trade involving Evgenii Dadonov.

    Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on

    Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News