SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) paid tribute to firefighters who have fallen in the line of dutyon Sunday.

Every second Sunday in September is designated as Firefighters National Memorial Day.

SFD members observed a minute of silence at 10 a.m. on the ramps of their stations with flags lowered to half-mast.

“It’s important to us as firefighters to have a day where we can recognize and reflect on the sacrifices that have been made by some of our fallen brothers and sisters,” said Station 6 acting captain Brad McEwan.

“It’s important for the public to realize all the sacrifices that are made by firefighters as well.”

Station 6 Fire Hall, along Taylor Street, has a memorial displaying the names of all the fallen firefighters from Saskatoon who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. McEwan says along the way there are many sacrifices made by those who risk their lives running into burning homes and buildings.

“Physical injuries, mental guilt injuries from some of the calls that we go to and some of the things that we experience as well,” said McEwan.

He adds that some of that pain isn’t experienced until later on in life.

“Cancer is a common injury or a common thing that affects a lot of firefighters.”

For the men and women who work to put out blazes across the city, there are parts of the job they do enjoy.

“It’s all about the people that we work with, and the support we get from one another,” said McEwan. “Nobody here signs up for medals or accolades, everybody signs up for it because they do feel that they have a drive to serve.”

“For me I was born and raised here in Saskatoon and I don’t know if there’s a greater calling than serving the community you were raised in,” said SFD firefighter Kyle Halstead. “I think all of us on the department here we share that same sentiment.”

REFLECTING ON 9/11

Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Centres. Countless firefighters risked their lives on the tragic day and it’s something McEwan remembers vividly.

“Watching all the news footage and everything and knowing when those buildings fell down that there were likely a lot of firefighters in there it really made us all take a step back and reflect on what we were doing.”

“The folks that gave their lives on 9/11 we see how impactful that was on their community, New York and the greater United States of America,” Halstead said.