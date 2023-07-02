Saskatoon firefighters clear landing zone for STARS pickup in Cranberry Flats

Saskatoon firefighters were called out to Cranberry Flats on Saturday to clear a landing zone for STARS air ambulance.

Crews were called to the scene around 4:17 p.m. to help clear a place for the helicopter to land, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.

A spokesperson for STARS said its aircraft was dispatched to a remote section of the naturalized park to help with a patient “experiencing a medical event not related to a trauma.”

Firefighters cleared a space and the STAR-11 was able to land safely, the fire department said.

The patient was airlifted to a nearby site accessible by Medavie ambulance, and firefighters helped transfer the patient to the ground crew, the news release said.

“Team work and partnerships amongst the emergency services is essential in serving everyone,” the fire department said.

The condition of the patient is not known at this time.