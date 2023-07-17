Saskatoon firefighters called to fire on active power line

Saskatoon firefighters had to call in SaskPower to put out a fire south of the Willows Golf Course on Monday morning.

According to a City of Saskatoon news release, crews were called to the area just south of Cartwright Street at 10:28 a.m. with a report of a power pole on fire.

SaskPower was called in to cut off electricity to the pole and Corman Park police helped manage traffic.

Firefighters cut through a barbed wire fence to access the pole and doused the flames, the city says.

No one was injured in the incident.

If you see a power line on fire, the Saskatoon Fire Department says to keep your distance and call 911 immediately.