Saskatoon firefighters called back to home after ember rekindles the next morning

Saskatoon firefighters had to return to the scene of a house fire on Thursday morning after an ember in the attic rekindled.

Crews were initially called to the home in the 200 block of Montreal Avenue South just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.

Firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from the roof as they arrived. They ran a hose line into the house to drench the fire from the interior. All the occupants safely evacuated, and crews believed the fire was extinguished.

But, around 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning, firefighters were called back to the scene.

“An ember buried in the attic rekindled, and crews had to cut access holes to reach the smoldering area,” the fire department told CTV News in an email.

The fire department says the embers are now extinguished. No damage estimate is available yet.

Firefighters return to a home the following day after embers rekindle in the attic -- Dec. 5, 2024. (Chad Hills / CTV News)