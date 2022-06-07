Saskatoon firefighters battle multiple garage fires

Saskatoon fire crews were on scene of a massive overnight fire in the Westview neighbourhood.

Emergency crews arrived to the 1500 block of Byers Crescent just before 11:30 p.m. Monday evening, where large flames were seen shooting into the sky. Witnesses say several loud bangs were heard as crews attempted to put out the fire.

At least two garages were destroyed. There’s no word yet on any injuries or a cause of the fire.

Emergency crews also worked to extinguish an early-morning garage fire in the 1200 block of Avenue G North Tuesday morning. The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to the blaze just after 6 a.m. There’s no word on a cause or damage estimate.