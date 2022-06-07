Saskatoon firefighters battle multiple garage fires
Saskatoon fire crews were on scene of a massive overnight fire in the Westview neighbourhood.
Emergency crews arrived to the 1500 block of Byers Crescent just before 11:30 p.m. Monday evening, where large flames were seen shooting into the sky. Witnesses say several loud bangs were heard as crews attempted to put out the fire.
At least two garages were destroyed. There’s no word yet on any injuries or a cause of the fire.
Emergency crews also worked to extinguish an early-morning garage fire in the 1200 block of Avenue G North Tuesday morning. The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to the blaze just after 6 a.m. There’s no word on a cause or damage estimate.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Money is top stressor for Canadians amid high inflation, survey says
A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling stressed from soaring inflation, particularly from higher grocery prices.
Conservatives, NDP demand Liberals take action on rising cost of living
The Conservatives and the New Democrats are demanding that the federal government introduce new measures to address the rising cost of living for Canadians, with different suggestions to tackle the inflation crisis.
Influenza cases in Canada see rare spring surge amid eased COVID-19 restrictions
Experts say the easing of public health restrictions that were aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 has lead to a surge in cases of influenza, something not typically seen at this time of year.
NEW | Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
U.S. wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the US$325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.
Fake fan who took selfie with Punjabi rapper minutes before murder among eight arrested
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto, including one individual who took selfies with the victim minutes before the shooting.
Canadian teen arrested for threatening mass shooting at Florida Pride event: police
A 17-year-old has been arrested in Canada for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Pride event in Florida.
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
Small drug trial clears a dozen patients of rectal cancer tumours
In a small study of a dozen patients, researchers found an experimental drug cleared all rectal cancer patients of their tumours.
Regina
-
Mental health issues need to be examined following Uko inquest: Sask. NDP
The Saskatchewan NDP is calling for a legislative command to examine mental health issues in the province after the conclusion of an inquest into the death of Samwel Uko.
-
'The hurt is still going to be with us': Lebret sign painted orange, then repainted days later
Community members on Star Blanket First Nation thought they had received an uplifting sign of support at the end of May when the “Welcome to Lebret” sign was painted orange.
-
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina wastewater still high but declining: U of R
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater have further declined but remain high, according to the latest update from a University of Regina (U of R) study.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police respond to report of man with gun in St. Boniface
Winnipeg police officers were in St. Boniface on Tuesday morning due to a report of a man with a gun
-
Military explosive devices discovered in two Manitoba First Nations
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) confirmed that unexploded explosive ordnance (UXO) was recently discovered in two Manitoba First Nations.
-
Canadian real estate market: Major cities top list of worst spots to buy
They're the hottest real estate markets in the country, but Vancouver and Toronto are also ranked the worst places in Canada when it comes to making a purchase.
Calgary
-
Gas prices continue record-breaking surge in Calgary, across Canada
The price of fuel across Canada remains a central talking point amongst drivers who find themselves facing sky high prices at the pump.
-
Crisis mode: Expert says more renters are panicked as the market heats up even more
With the average vacancy rate for a single detached home in Calgary dropping and the average rental rate going up this month, renters are having an even tougher time finding a home for their families.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Monday marked Alberta's first suspected tornado of the season
A recap of Monday's storms, plus the Calgary five-day forecast.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton gas prices creep up further into uncharted territory
Edmonton gas prices climbed to new heights Tuesday morning, nearing $1.90/L.
-
Edmonton Oilers eliminated from playoffs after OT loss to Avalanche
Artturi Lehkonen scored at 1:19 of overtime as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Monday to complete a four-game sweep of the NHL's Western Conference final.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Turning sunnier and warmer
Clouds and a few scattered showers in the Edmonton region early this morning.
Toronto
-
Fake fan who took selfie with Punjabi rapper minutes before murder among eight arrested
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto, including one individual who took selfies with the victim minutes before the shooting.
-
These are the ten worst roads to drive on in Ontario
The South Central Ontario Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) released the results of its annual 'Worst Roads' campaign Tuesday.
-
$116 million up for grabs in 'huge' Lotto Max jackpot
A life-changing $116 million could be won in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw. The OLG said a 'huge' jackpot of $70-million is up for grabs, along with more than 40 available $1 million Maxmillions prizes.
Ottawa
-
These two Ottawa roads are among the worst in Ontario
Two Ottawa streets have cracked CAA’s annual list of Ontario's worst roads.
-
OPP at Renfrew high school due to 'potential safety concern'
Police are at an Ottawa Valley high school on Tuesday due to what the school board is calling a 'potential safety concern.'
-
Ottawa family doctors say burnout is real and some are leaving their practices
After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, some family doctors in Ottawa say they're burnt out and their practices are in jeopardy.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 10 PT
LIVE @ 10 PT | Report on B.C.'s 2021 heat dome reveals 98 per cent of deaths happened indoors
An investigation into hundreds of deaths in British Columbia during a weather phenomenon known as a heat dome showed that nearly all the deaths occurred indoors.
-
Shooting in residential neighbourhood of Surrey leads to 4 charges
A man has been charged more than two months after a shooting in Surrey that sent a 19-year-old to hospital.
-
Man ordered to pay ex-girlfriend $862 for abandoning furniture after breakup
A man who abandoned several pieces of furniture at his ex-girlfriend's apartment after a breakup must pay her for moving and storage costs, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
Montreal
-
CAQ officially presents Bernard Drainville as candidate for Lévis
CAQ leader François Legault officially presented his candidate in Lévis Tuesday morning: host and former PQ minister Bernard Drainville.
-
'Inconsolable': Paramedics blow whistle after body abandoned at Quebec hospital for 2 hours
A Quebec paramedics' union is sounding the alarm after a deceased patient was left in an ambulance entrance for over two hours in the heat.
-
Over 500 Quebecers vaccinated against monkeypox so far: health officials
As monkeypox cases rise, just over 500 Quebecers have been vaccinated against the virus, according to public health officials.
Vancouver Island
-
Cold weather affecting B.C. farms, could lead to price increases
B.C.'s less-than-perfect spring weather is doing more than dampening people's spirits, farmers say it is also having a significant impact on their operations.
-
'She was the star': Wolf-dog that toured B.C. for educational purposes dies
Tundra, a wolf-dog who travelled British Columbia with her owner, educating people about the importance of wolves, has died.
-
Gas price hits new record high on Vancouver Island
Gasoline prices on Vancouver Island set a new record on Monday, topping 234.9 cents per litre near Victoria.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
-
Lost emails and unexplained delays: Mass shooting inquiry uncovers new RCMP snags
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia has revealed two new RCMP miscues that delayed a warning to the public that the killer was driving a replica police car.
-
Halifax welcomes fourth largest cruise ship in the world
The fourth largest cruise ship in the world -- The Royal Caribbean International Oasis of the Seas -- arrived at the Port of Halifax Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault restaurant apologizes after Indigenous family told to leave
A social media post made about a bad experience at a Sault Ste. Marie restaurant is getting people fired up online.
-
Mining-related seismic event in Greater Sudbury
CTV News has confirmed a 3.3 magnitude 'seismic event' happened at Vale's Garson Mine in Greater Sudbury early Tuesday morning.
-
Here are the five worst roads in northern Ontario
The results of the annual CAA Worst Roads list for 2022 are in and Greater Sudbury has three of the top five in northern Ontario.
London
-
London man charged in suspicious death in Toronto
A London, Ont. man is charged following a suspicious death investigation in Toronto, according to police.
-
Arrest made after possible bomb threat in south London, Ont.
A London man is facing charges after a possible bomb threat in the south end of the city, according to police.
-
London woman wanted on a warrant arrested by police
A woman being sought after a London police cruiser was damaged has been arrested, according to police.