SASKATOON -- Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, the Saskatoon Fire Department received a report of a fire in the city's Mayfair neighbourhood.

Three engines, an aerial unit and a rescue unit responded to the blaze in the 1200 block of Avenue G North, the department said in a news release.

The fire was brought under control by 11:19 p.m., the department said.

There were no injuries.

A fire investigator is working to determine the fire's cause.