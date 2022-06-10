Saskatoon firefighters battle house blaze

Just before 9 a.m., multiple 911 calls were received by Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) reporting a fire on Kirkpatrick Crescent.

The responding fire crews began an "aggressive attack" on an attached garage with "significant" fire and smoke showing on the Dundonald neighbourhood home, SFD said in a news release.

"There was significant fire damage to the house including the loss of the roof structure," SFD said.

The were no reported injuries.

The fire appears to have started on the outside of the home, according to SFD.

The blaze is still under investigation.

--This is a developing story, More details to come.