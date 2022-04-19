Saskatoon firefighters battle blaze in Edgemont Estates

A home in Edgemont Estates was badly damaged by fire over the weekend.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the house fire Sunday in the 200 block of Edgemont Crescent in Corman Park.

On arrival, Saskatoon Fire Department crews reported heavy black smoke coming from the structure with the fire breaching the windows, according to a news release. Crews began attacking the rear of the house.

The fire had started in the basement and burnt a hole through the main floor at the rear of the structure. Once a water supply was established, firefighters began to work inside the structure.

They found that the fireplace on the main floor had fallen into the basement as the fire compromised the structure.

The fireplace on the main floor of a home in Edgemont Estates fell into the basement during a fire. (Saskatoon Fire Department)

The fire was brought under control at 4:40 p.m.

No one was hurt.