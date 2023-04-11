Saskatoon firefighter injured while rescuing person from apartment fire

A Saskatoon firefighter ended up in hospital after he was injured while rescuing someone at a fire Tuesday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said they were called to an apartment fire in the 800 block of Confederation Drive at 6:37 a.m.

“The first arriving fire crews received a report that there was smoke on the second floor,” an SFD news release said.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 7:02 a.m. and began ventilating the building, the release said.

All occupants were reported safely evacuated from the building, SFD said.

The injured firefighter was assessed in hospital and released to recover at home, according to the news release.

A fire investigator will be working with a Saskatoon police investigator and no cause or origin has been identified, the fire department said.

SFD said the damage was estimated at $30,000.

Three fire engines, one ladder truck, one rescue unit and the battalion chief were dispatched to the fire, the release said.