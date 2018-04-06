

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon home suffered serious damage after a fire caused by children playing with a lighter.

Emergency crews were called to the 3300 block of Fairlight Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in about a half hour.

The family was already outside when crews arrived, and a girl was checked on scene for smoke inhalation and released.

A fire investigator determined that the fire had started in a closet.

Damages are estimated at $200,000.