Saskatoon fire says overnight blaze sparked by child with a lighter
The interior of a home on the 3300 block of Fairlight Drive after a fire. (CREDIT: SASKATOON FIRE)
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 8:43AM CST
A Saskatoon home suffered serious damage after a fire caused by children playing with a lighter.
Emergency crews were called to the 3300 block of Fairlight Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.
When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.
Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in about a half hour.
The family was already outside when crews arrived, and a girl was checked on scene for smoke inhalation and released.
A fire investigator determined that the fire had started in a closet.
Damages are estimated at $200,000.
