Saskatoon fire rescue unit pulls injured woman from river trail

The Saskatoon Fire Department’s rescue unit was sent in to extricate a woman with a severe ankle injury on a lower river trail in the Sutherland Dog Park on Sunday.

Ambulance arrived on scene just after 10 a.m. and called firefighters in shortly after to help them extricate the woman, who hurt her ankle while out for a walk on the trails, according to a city news release.

The fire department’s rescue unit helped load the woman onto a stretcher equipped with a large rugged wheel to carry her up the embankment.

“Icy conditions were a challenge but the fire crew and patient made it to the top of the embankment safely,” the news release said.

The woman was then transferred to the care of paramedics, the fire department said.