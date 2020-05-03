SASKATOON -- Saskatoon firefighters extinguished a small fire at a boarded up home in Pleasant Hill on Sunday.

Just before 11 a.m. on May 3, firefighters were called to the 400 block of Avenue S South for reports of black smoke billowing from a boarded-up home.

Upon arrival the fire department said smoke was spotted coming from the house and crews located a small fire on the outside of the building.

In a news release the fire department said crews searched the house and found no one inside. A fire investigator estimated the damage at $10,000.