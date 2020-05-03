Saskatoon fire puts out small fire at a boarded up home
Published Sunday, May 3, 2020 2:12PM CST Last Updated Sunday, May 3, 2020 4:26PM CST
Saskatoon firefighters responded to a small fire at a boarded-up home in Pleasant Hill on May 3. Photo submitted
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon firefighters extinguished a small fire at a boarded up home in Pleasant Hill on Sunday.
Just before 11 a.m. on May 3, firefighters were called to the 400 block of Avenue S South for reports of black smoke billowing from a boarded-up home.
Upon arrival the fire department said smoke was spotted coming from the house and crews located a small fire on the outside of the building.
In a news release the fire department said crews searched the house and found no one inside. A fire investigator estimated the damage at $10,000.