Saskatoon fire knocks out power in some neighbourhoods

A power pole fire knocked out electricity in some Saskatoon neighbourhoods on Tuesday.

The power pole was near the intersection of Avenue U and 22nd Street. It burned for several minutes before it collapsed and took the attached wires down with it.

As a result of the fire, many homes, condos and even street lights on the city’s west side were without electricity in the afternoon.

Fire crews and a Saskatoon Light and Power crew were called to the scene.

Some areas saw power restored within an hour, however, the city’s website indicated some areas may not see power restored until 5 p.m.