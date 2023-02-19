Saskatoon fire investigator says smoldering smoking material caused $12,000 garage blaze

A garage fire at a home on Riel Crescent on Saturday was caused by improper disposal of smoking material, a Saskatoon fire investigator said.

Fire crews were called to the 100 block of Riel Crescent just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 18, according to a city news release.

Firefighters reportedly saw smoke and flames showing from the garage when they arrived, the city said.

The blaze was brought under control within 10 minutes and an investigator was brought in.

The fire was determined to be accidental, and the investigator estimated the damage at $12,000.