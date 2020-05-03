SASKATOON -- Saskatoon fire crews battled a large grass fire near Highway 14 West, just outside of Saskatoon on Saturday.

Crews were called to the seen at 2:50 p.m. on May 2, after multiple 911 calls about a wind-driven fire.

One fire engine, two water tankers, two brush trucks and one battalion chief were on the scene during the incident according to the fire department.

Supply pools and water tankers were used to haul water into the area as crews worked to fight the blaze.

In a news released firefighters said they were able to successfully protect several nearby structures, however rail tracks running through the area sustained damage due to the fire. The fire was brought under control at 4:49 .p.m.