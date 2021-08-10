Advertisement
Saskatoon Fire Dept. battles house fire in Riversdale
The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 100 Block of Avenue E South. (Francois Biber/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- A house in the city’s Riversdale neighbourhood went up in smoke Tuesday afternoon.
The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 Block of Avenue E South at around 2:53 p.m. where firefighters encountered heavy smoke and heat coming from the basement of the house, according to a news release.
The fire department responded with three fire engines and one heavy rescue unit, the fire department said.
The fire was brought under control at around 3:25 p.m., according to the fire department.
This house was ventilated and a cause and origin fire has not yet been determined.