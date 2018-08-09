

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Fire Department is warning swimmers not to take a dip in the South Saskatchewan River.

The department cites the river’s strong currents and adds the river can be unpredictable with an unstable shore and riverbed.

Using drugs or alcohol at the river present an increased risk to safety, the fire department said in a news release.

“The South Saskatchewan River can pose a significant danger when a lack of care and consideration is given to following safe practices around the river. Remember to always be cautious near larger bodies of water.”

A city bylaw prohibits swimming in the river within city limits. Wading is permitted unless otherwise posted.