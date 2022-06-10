Saskatoon fire department sees increase in calls as weather warms

The Saskatoon Fire Department says calls for both accidental and suspicious fires have gone up over 10 per cent this year.

“Year by year we continue to see a rise in calls,” Deputy Fire Chief Rob Hogan said.

On Friday morning, fire crews were busy putting out a blaze at a home in the 200 block of Kirkpatrick Crescent.

The fire started outside and quickly spread to the entire structure.

The fire department said barbeque briquettes that were not properly extinguished started the fire.

No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $320,000.

It’s the latest in a string of fires crews have had to put out in recent weeks.

“It’s been a very busy June. This happens, we get busy months and slower months, and unfortunately, that’s the way it goes,” Hogan said.

Hogan asks the public to help reduce the number of accidental fires by taking precautions.

“Be careful with your barbeque, with your smoker or anything like that, your cigarette butts obviously. We need you to extinguish them properly,” he said.

It isn’t just accidental fires keeping crews busy.

Hogan said the fire department is also seeing a rise in arsons lately.

“People coming out of the winter, there’s a lot more activity, a lot more people milling around. Unfortunately, some people have bad intentions and they take advantage of the nice weather,” he said.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) also said it isn’t uncommon to see an increase in fires around this time of year.

“This is often influenced by environmental and/or societal factors. Further, we often see fires occurring in multiple neighbourhoods, involving a variation of property, and with differing means of ignition,” SPS said in a statement.

It adds that not all suspicious fires are the result of arson as some may be undeterminable or later found to be accidental.

Hogan said there are steps people can take to limit their risk of being a target of arson.

“If you leave stuff unattended, you know, couches, garbage cans that are full, things like that that are easy targets. That’s a crime of opportunity,” he said.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911.