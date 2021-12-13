Saskatoon fire department says hot barbecue grill led to fire — hours after it was shut off

Saskatoon -

Firefighters responded to an early morning blaze that was ultimately caused by a grill that was fired up the night before.

At 5:30 a.m. Monday, Saskatoon Fire Department got a call about a fence on fire in the 1600 block of Cairns Avenue.

The responding crew found a fence and barbecue area on fire, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.

The natural gas line running to the grill was shut off and the fire was extinguished, the department said.

A fire investigator found the barbecue was "installed too close to combustible material."

The grill has been used and shut off at 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

However, a wood counter next to the grill smouldered during the night, eventually catching the fence on fire.

Heat from the barbecue was the source, the department said.

The fire is considered accidental and resulted in $5,000 in damage.