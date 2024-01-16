SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon fire department says flour mill fire was accidental

    (Courtesy: Saskatoon Fire Department) (Courtesy: Saskatoon Fire Department)
    Share

    The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said the fire that occurred on Jan. 12, at the P and H four mill was accidental. 1.6723581

    According to an update from SFD, the blaze originated from a malfunction in a piece of machinery on the fourth floor and then spread through the mill's process piping to the sixth floor.

    “The total damage from the fire is still be assessed however the fire investigator estimates that the damage will exceed $5 million,” SFD said.

    The blaze was first reported at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

    At a news conference Friday afternoon, Deputy Fire Chief Rob Hogan said all employees were safely evacuated to another building on site.

    Thirteen fire vehicles were dispatched to the blaze.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say

    Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News