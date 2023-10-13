Saskatoon Fire department responds to ‘suspicious’ downtown roof fire

A rooftop fire downtown which briefly closed traffic in the area has been extinguished by Saskatoon’s fire department.

The blaze was reported in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue South shortly before 10 a.m. Friday.

Crews responding to the area noticed light smoke coming from the building and flames coming from the roof.

Saskatoon police closed 2nd Avenue South for nearly 10 minutes to allow firefighters to safely extinguish the blaze, investigators are saying is suspicious.

Damage is estimated at $10,000.