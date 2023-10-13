Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon Fire department responds to ‘suspicious’ downtown roof fire

    Firefighters respond to a fire on a rooftop on 2nd Avenue South. (Chad Hills/CTV News) Firefighters respond to a fire on a rooftop on 2nd Avenue South. (Chad Hills/CTV News)

    A rooftop fire downtown which briefly closed traffic in the area has been extinguished by Saskatoon’s fire department.

    The blaze was reported in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue South shortly before 10 a.m. Friday.

    Crews responding to the area noticed light smoke coming from the building and flames coming from the roof.

    Saskatoon police closed 2nd Avenue South for nearly 10 minutes to allow firefighters to safely extinguish the blaze, investigators are saying is suspicious.

    Damage is estimated at $10,000.  

    Saskatoon Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack

    The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.

    Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada

    There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News