Saskatoon Fire Department responds to garage fire with damage estimated at $35,000

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to a garage fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Crews received a report of a vegetation fire in the 600 block of University Drive at 5:30 a.m., according to a release from the SFD.

One fire crew was dispatched to the fire, which was upgraded to two more fire engines, one ladder truck, one rescue unit, and the Battalion Chief.

Once crews arrived, they reported that a detached single car garage was fully involved with a power line on fire.

The electrical company was notified to disconnect the service at the pole, for safety purposes, the release said.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control around 6:09 a.m., and the fire investigator took over at 7:13 a.m.

The fire originated on the exterior of the garage but the cause is unknown. Damage was estimated to be about $35,000.

No injuries were reported.