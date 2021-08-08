Advertisement
Saskatoon Fire Department rescues person struggling in river
Published Sunday, August 8, 2021 4:09PM CST Last Updated Sunday, August 8, 2021 4:09PM CST
A rescue boat was launched to rescue a person struggling in the South Saskatchewan River. (Courtesy: South Saskatchewan River)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) rescued a male struggling in the water in the South Saskatchewan River by the shore at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Two rescue boats were on scene at the 1100 block of Spadina Crescent East and one was launched to retrieve the person, the fire department said in a news release.
The person suffered minor bruising and was brought safely to dry land. Soon after he was transferred to an ambulance.