Saskatoon Fire Department recovers person from river

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) recovered a person from the river Saturday evening.

At 8:43 p.m., SFD received a request by the Saskatoon Police Service to search for a possible person in the river, according to a news release.

The SFD dispatched an engine company, an SFD boat and the Battalion Chief.

The SFD boat searched the shoreline and river, and its sonar equipment located two objects of interest at 9:22 p.m., SFD said. Divers entered the river and began searching the area. They found a person at 9:51 p.m. and initiated CPR, the fire department said.

The person was taken to hospital. The SFD release did not include details on their condition.