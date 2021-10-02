SASKATOON -- The deck of a home in the Montgomery Place neighborhood in Saskatoon caught fire Friday evening.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) arrived at the scene and say the fire on the deck possibly extended to the house, according to a news release said.

Two fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and no ventilation to the inside of the home was needed.

SFD is still investigating the cause of the fire and damages estimates.