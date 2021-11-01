Saskatoon Fire Department helping connect more than 100 houseless people with emergency shelter as cold weather arrives

SASKATOON -

The Saskatoon Fire Department has implemented an emergency operations centre to manage safety and health issues related to those experiencing homelessness.

According to a news release, the immediate goal is to offer emergency shelter to anyone living outdoors.

“We believe there are likely over a hundred people who are without proper shelter in Saskatoon – that is, sleeping in the open or in makeshift shelters – so, we want to help them find safe, healthy and appropriate emergency shelter,” Assistant Fire Chief Yvonne Raymer said.

Multiple agencies are working together to achieve four main goals:

Identify the places or camps where people are living in makeshift shelters

Delegate a task force group to the camps

Talk to the people who are unhoused to build trust

Offer food, mental health and addiction support, access to elders and counselling, COVID-19 testing, and ultimately long-term housing

"This is about working together as a whole community to support people in accessing emergency shelter – we are working on keeping individuals safe and finding ways to best support them with emergency wrap-around resources within our capacity. Right now, though, we can’t in good conscience allow people to live in the elements as the weather continues to get colder,” Raymer said.

"We have learned from experiences in other municipalities that when large encampments happen, those create greater health and safety risks. We have already been called to fires at makeshift shelters. So, of course, we want to find a way around that and help people with viable, dignified options and continue to offer them supports, even if at first they decline."

Community outreach workers who are part of a task force will be at the forefront of this work, according to the release.

The team will connect with those who are houseless in the locations where they are currently finding shelter in parks, natural areas, along the riverbank and other areas in Saskatoon.