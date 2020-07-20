SASKATOON -- It was a busy Sunday for the Saskatoon Fire Department as they worked to extinguish blazes at multiple houses.

Just after 3 a.m. they responded to a call in the 300 block of Avenue U South. They arrived to a fire from the exterior of the home, and heavy smoke. There were no occupants or pets in the house.

A fire investigator determined the fire to be incendiary, with damage estimated around $100,000.

The fire department responded to a call for another fire shortly after 4 p.m. They arrived in the 1200 block of Avenue F North to find a detached garage on fire, and quickly extinguished it. There were no injuries to report.

Damage is estimated at about $5000.