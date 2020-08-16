Advertisement
Saskatoon Fire Department battles two house fires in Pleasant Hill neighbourhood
Published Sunday, August 16, 2020 5:45PM CST
The Saskatoon Fire Department battles two house fires in the 300 block of Ave. R South on Aug. 16 (Andrew Mareschal/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon fire crews battled two large house fires in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood Sunday evening.
Flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the homes in the 300 block of Ave. R South.
Crews got to the scene around 5 p.m.
There is no word yet on what started the fire and it is unknown if anyone was inside the homes at the time.