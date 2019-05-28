The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 2000 block of 20th Street West around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival they discovered a single-story boarded-up house with heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear. Crews started an exterior attack, and found the floor had burnt through. They did not enter the house and used a defensive attack to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes. It is considered suspicious. There is no damage estimate at this time.