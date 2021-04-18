Advertisement
Saskatoon Fire Department battles blaze on Leland Place
Published Sunday, April 18, 2021 9:43AM CST
The Saskatoon Fire Department battled a fire at a home on Leland Place Saturday night. (Ryan Fletcher/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department battled a fire at a home in Wildwood neighbourhood Saturday night.
Fire crews received multiple 911 calls reporting a house fire Leland Place, according to a news release.
The fire department said it was reported occupants with disabilities were in the home unable to exit.
First arriving crews found a home engulfed in flames and found the occupants had already escaped.
A fire investigator is working to determine the cause and damage estimate.
No injuries were reported.