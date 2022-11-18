Saskatoon fire damage estimated at $350K

Saskatoon’s fire department (SFD) was called out to a house fire in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue North Thursday morning.

Crews responded to reports of flames visible from the back of the house around 11:20 a.m.

When they arrived, there was heavy smoke and the house was fully involved in fire, according to an SFD news release.

At 11:41 a.m., the rear porch collapsed and flames could be seen in the roof.

Saskatoon’s fire crews had to use a backhoe to battle a fire at a home in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue North. (Saskatoon Fire Department) Two fire hydrants were used to help battle the flames. Three fire trucks, one ladder truck, one rescue unit and the Battalion Chief were on the scene.

By 12:23 p.m., the second floor of the home was fully involved in fire. About an hour later, parts of the structure began falling, according to SFD.

SFD said a backhoe was used to pull the home apart so fire crews could reach the fire inside.

By 4:04 p.m., the fire was brought under control and crews continued to extinguish hot spots.

The fire investigator took over the scene at 6:40 p.m.

The house has been deemed a complete loss with the damage estimated at $350,000.

The cause and origin of the fire is not known, SFD said.

No injuries were reported as part of the fire.

“Occupants from the structure have been temporarily rehoused until they find permanent housing,” SFD said in a news release.