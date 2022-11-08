Saskatoon fire crews called after truck sinks in slough

Saskatoon’s Fire Department (SFD) responded to calls of a truck stuck in a slough on Highway 16 Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the SFD said when crews arrived to the scene near Boychuck Drive and Highway 16 they found a truck in the water.

“The vehicle was checked and no one was found inside,” SFD said.

The driver was found uninjured on the scene.

A tow truck was called to rescue the vehicle from the slough.

SFD handed over the case to police.