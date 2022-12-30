Saskatoon fire crews battle blaze on Avenue H North

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) is investigating after a house fire in the 1400 block of Avenue H North.

Crews responded just after 1 p.m. on Friday.

“On arrival, first arriving fire crews reported a structure fully involved in fire. Flames and smoke were visible from the windows and eaves,” an SFD news release said.

Firefighters started extinguishing the fire from the outside before they headed in to put out the blaze.

No further details were released.

More to come…