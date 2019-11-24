SASKATOON -- Holiday music was being sung at three different churches on Sunday, bringing in some holiday cheer as the Christmas season begins.

Grosvenor Park United Church with Angels Among Us, the Zion Lutheran Church with the Sasaktoon Men’s Chorus, and Grace-Westminster United Church with Saskatoon Choral Society’s 2019 Winter Concert all started on Sunday at 2:30 P.M, singing in the holiday season.

“I love Christmas music.” Gabriel Benesh said, performing as a guest baritone with the Saskatoon Men’s Chorus. “I try to get involved in as much Christmas music as possible in this city.”

Benesh, who is currently living in Vancouver but is home for a visit, performed a solo on a song about the Christmas truce in 1914 during World War One.

“I feel great honour to be able to broadcast a message like this to people.” Benesh said.

The Saskatoon Men’s Chorus had more guests than just Benesh however. St. Peters Chorus from Humboldt joined for the first time ever, taking turns on stage before joining with the Men’s Chorus at the end for over 80 powerful voices to wrap up the concert.

“They’re about 50-some voices and they joined our men, and we’re about 30,” Deborah Buck said, director of the Saskatoon Men’s Chorus.

Buck says the feedback was instantaneous, people appreciating the added group and voices. Buck says she is looking forward to pairing up again many times in the future.

Maxime Moore, director of the St. Peters chorus was happy to be a part of this, and is looking forward to December 1.

“We are their guests, and next week on Sunday, December 1, they are our guests at our home concert in Humboldt.” Moore said.