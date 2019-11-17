SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Farmers' Market will be moving to a new home, according to a press release from the Farmers Market Cooperative.

The market voted on Saturday in favour of moving to 2600 Koyl Ave., near the airport.

“The Saskatoon Farmers’ Market is thriving like never before,” the SFM executive director Erika Quiring said in the release. “We have explored many options for alternative locations and feel that the Koyl Avenue facility will serve well towards the cooperatives goals.”

THE SFM President Adi Ramachandran said in the release “the next 10 years and beyond have immense potential” and they are looking forward “to establishing satellite farmers’ markets in pedestrian-friendly core areas” after the transition to the new facility.

The Saskatoon farmers’ Market is a 44-year-old Cooperative made up of over 100 members and is the largest farmers market in Saskatchewan.