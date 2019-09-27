SASKATOON - After 12 years of calling River Landing home, the Saskatoon Farmers’ Market has plans to relocate.

The Farmers’ Market co-operative, a non-profit group that runs the market, wouldn’t confirm the exact location, but said the location they’re negotiating is “suburban.”

The co-op’s moving plans follow disagreements with the city, which owns the space.

The city wants the building to be operational six days a week, but the market only runs on Wednesdays and weekends.

“A lot of our vendors aren’t equipped to operate six or seven days a week,” said Erika Quiring, executive director of the Farmers’ Market.

“(Moving) isn’t something we desired, it’s not something all our vendors want to do … We’re a little frustrated as a whole.”

Lesley Anderson, the city’s director of planning and development, said the co-op hasn’t lived up to the contractual agreements.

“The current contract we have with them, and the one going back to 2014, has always asked them to animate the space six days a week … Saturdays are great down at that site, and that’s what we’re looking to expand on,” Anderson told CTV News.

So what will replace the building?

The co-op’s lease with the city ends at the end of the year.

The city said it still plans to have a farmers’ market occupy the space.

“There will still be a farmers’ market component. What that exactly looks like, we don’t know yet,” Anderson said.

The current lease for the Farmers’ Market building is $10 a year, pus contributions to the city’s reserve fund.

Some farmers’ market vendors are ‘terrified,’ anticipate losses

The co-op said as it moves locations, many vendors will follow – but some fear for their bottom line.

“Some of them are terrified … we’re expecting a 30 per cent decrease in sales and traffic,” Quiring said.

She said the last farmers’ market downtown is planned for Dec. 22, and expects to move into a new building by January.

City councilors are scheduled to discuss the Farmers’ Market building in a meeting on Monday.