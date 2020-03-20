SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Farmers' Market is going virtual this weekend.

The physical location is closed, but the market has opened an online store.

"We have undertaken to provide online sales in response to customer demand for our vendors’ products and hope that you are able to find what you need," the market's site says.

"We will add items as vendors join so please check back regularly. As spring proceeds we anticipate all sorts of new fresh product coming your way."

Free pickup orders will be available between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. Deliveries, which cost $4 for orders under $50, will be sent out between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The market recently opened its new location on Koyl Avenue near the airport.