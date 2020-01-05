SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Farmers Market opened their doors for the first time at the new Koyl Ave. location, welcoming what organizer say were thousands of people over the weekend.

"Happily successful first weekend,” Executive Director of the Market Erika Quiring said. "We are very pleased to see all of our new and long-time customers come out to check out the space and visit the market."

The room they’re in is temporary, but the building is going to be the same. They are currently renting the space they’re in while renovations are being conducted in the rooms next to their current set-up.

The bigger building means potential for the market to expand over the years. After renovations the market says they will have 13,000 square feet to work with.

One main concern raised by the public when news of the new location was first released was the accessibility for those wanting to attend by walking or biking.

The location by the airport, just off of Circle Dr. is nearly un-accessible by foot or bike from most parts of the city.

Vendor Dixon Simpkins and his family have a long history with the market, being involved in founding it more than 40 years ago. He understands the issue, but thinks that solutions can be found.

"That is a bit of a concern, but I think we can do a work around for that,” Simpkins said.

One work around could be satellite markets put up around the city in suburban areas, covering as much area as possible for those wanting to walk or bike.

For Sandra Yousif, the new location is great because she can drive, but she does see the downfall of the new location for those wanting to walk or bike.

"I think the last location was a little better because it was near the downtown area, but I think if you drive it’s a better location here."

The market will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a grand opening scheduled for February 29.