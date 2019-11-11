The Saskatoon Farmers Market co-op is set to vote Saturday on moving to a new location.

Adi Ramachandran, president of the Saskatoon Farmers Market board of directors, says the membership will vote on whether to move to the Cavendish Building on Koyle Avenue.

The city wants to see the current building, at River Landing, operating six days a week. The market currently runs on Wednesdays and weekends.

The City of Saskatoon posted a request for proposals on Friday.

“The City of Saskatoon is looking to lease the Farmers' Market Building within River Landing, seeking a proponent to develop and manage a six-day a week (at minimum) animated public facility, with dedicated farmers' market days,” the request for proposals reads.

The co-op’s lease with the city ends at the end of the year.